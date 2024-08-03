Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Keen Vision Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Keen Vision Acquisition by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 157,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 106,432 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Keen Vision Acquisition by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 884,975 shares during the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,948,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Keen Vision Acquisition by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVAC stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

