Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,534,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,561.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,583.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,529.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

