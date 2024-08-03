Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 26,700 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 228.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Fox Advisors upgraded Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.68.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NXT traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. 8,961,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

