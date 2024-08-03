Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 5,368 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 128.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,776 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $29.10 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.