Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,865 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,624,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,802,000 after acquiring an additional 110,845 shares during the period. C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 818,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after acquiring an additional 56,977 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 518,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth $10,299,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth $8,248,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB opened at $31.80 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.898 dividend. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

