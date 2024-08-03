Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Xylem by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:XYL traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $130.15. 1,528,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

