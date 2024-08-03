Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,681 Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,669. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.22. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Endava in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

