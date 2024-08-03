Virtu Financial LLC Raises Position in AGF Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AGF Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 17.62% of AGF Global Infrastructure ETF worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLIF traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.69. AGF Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

About AGF Global Infrastructure ETF

The AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (GLIF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Global Infrastructure Equity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds a portfolio of global infrastructure-related equities. GLIF was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by AGF.

