Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) by 319.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ATNM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 414,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,460. The firm has a market cap of $183.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

