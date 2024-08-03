Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) by 319.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ATNM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 414,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,460. The firm has a market cap of $183.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
