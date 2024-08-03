Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.36% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000.

NASDAQ DGCB opened at $54.00 on Friday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

