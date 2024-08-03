Virtu Financial LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 64.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 102.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 29.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $551.61 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $436.90 and a 52 week high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.64.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

