Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $35,002,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $24,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,367,000 after buying an additional 58,903 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $8,247,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 594,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,636,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $195.23 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $214.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 199.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.