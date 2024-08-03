Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 186,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 218,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 143,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 768,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Sirius XM Trading Down 3.4 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

