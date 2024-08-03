Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,279 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.70% of A SPAC II Acquisition worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition by 69.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 203,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 83,931 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

ASCB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia.

