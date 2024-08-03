VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

VSE has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VSE to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.63. 229,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69. VSE has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $94.10.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.42 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSEC. B. Riley upped their target price on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

