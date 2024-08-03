Wahed Invest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 514,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,091,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 156,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BIO. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $402.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.00.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $335.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $419.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

