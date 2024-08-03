Wahed Invest LLC Increases Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $1,668,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 471.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 131,651 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

