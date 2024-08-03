Walken Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Walken has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Walken token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $2.47 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Walken alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,103,163 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.