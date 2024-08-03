WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0343

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. WAX has a market cap of $118.27 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03570828 USD and is down -4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $7,110,459.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

