Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Wayfair Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,973,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,972. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $406,943.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $406,943.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,949 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

