Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.83.

Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,004,788.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,682 shares of company stock worth $3,306,949 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

