Wells Fargo & Company Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $365.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $344.06.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $356.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.85. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $369.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,285 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,569,000 after acquiring an additional 60,304 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after acquiring an additional 456,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,181,000 after purchasing an additional 170,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,890 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,750 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.