Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. 27,642,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,512,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

