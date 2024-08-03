WEMIX Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $355.94 million and $3.43 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 529,795,106 coins and its circulating supply is 408,719,393 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 529,730,305.86524105 with 408,687,293.1127986 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.89731268 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,330,200.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

