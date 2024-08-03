Western Union (NYSE:WU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 500.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

