Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,065. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

