Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $17.30 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,357 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $17,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.17. 1,496,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

