Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $23.82 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,446 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 51,521 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of IDACORP worth $23,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in IDACORP by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 120.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IDACORP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 614,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,403. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

