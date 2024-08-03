Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $34.42 Million Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $34,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Banner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,301,000 after buying an additional 40,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Banner by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. 231,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,639. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on BANR. StockNews.com cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

