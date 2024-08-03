Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 209,942 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,085,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,942 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $27,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,495,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 32,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 479.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 90,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,120. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

