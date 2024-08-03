Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 162,864 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 3.29% of Genesis Energy worth $44,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 84,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,259,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,905,000 after acquiring an additional 587,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. 504,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $756.26 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 176.48%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

