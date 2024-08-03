Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $39.52 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 231,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,517,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Valero Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Valero Energy by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 48,613 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 42,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,457,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,691. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

