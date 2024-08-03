Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 725,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,617,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,567,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,592. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

