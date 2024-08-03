Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) Shares Down 1.2%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 30,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 168,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Wetouch Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wetouch Technology

About Wetouch Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wetouch Technology stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wetouch Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:WETH Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.25% of Wetouch Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

