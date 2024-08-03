WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in WEX were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WEX by 19,044.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David raised its holdings in WEX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $289,402.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,623.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,644 shares of company stock valued at $489,203. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Trading Down 3.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:WEX traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.39. 485,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,195. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research firms recently commented on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.42.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

