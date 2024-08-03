Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

