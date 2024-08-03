Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Citigroup

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

