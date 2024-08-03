William Blair Weighs in on Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.32.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.49 and its 200 day moving average is $111.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 265,622 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,099,000 after purchasing an additional 79,210 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

