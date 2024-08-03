WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.