Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Trading Down 26.5%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Free Report) shares fell 26.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $20.00. 378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Wizz Air Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Articles

