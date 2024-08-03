Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.940-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $727.0 million-$729.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.3 million. Workiva also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.94-0.98 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.29.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57. Workiva has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

