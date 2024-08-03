Wrapped eETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.11 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $15.28 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for about $3,091.98 or 0.05087308 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH launched on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,494,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,496,897.31914181. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,095.88072585 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $26,966,556.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

