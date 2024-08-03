Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,747.57

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $21.55 million and $16,747.57 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.7744698. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05294659 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $15,325.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

