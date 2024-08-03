Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $65.13 million and $21.57 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 141,847,869 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 143,072,454.01760113. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.46886943 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3341 active market(s) with $27,388,455.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

