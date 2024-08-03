WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $202.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. WW International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WW International Stock Down 4.4 %

WW opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. WW International has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WW shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

