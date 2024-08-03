Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Stock Price Down 2%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 1,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Xinyi Glass Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

