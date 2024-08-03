Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XPOF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Xponential Fitness to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 4,795,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,416. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 13.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

