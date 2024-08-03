Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.08.

Xylem Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of XYL opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

