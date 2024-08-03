XYO Market Capitalization Reaches $75.38 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. XYO has a total market cap of $75.38 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008527 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,401.54 or 0.99933955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007470 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00064023 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00614179 USD and is up 13.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,686,763.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

