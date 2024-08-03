yearn.finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.51 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $5,462.39 or 0.08867831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $182.02 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,322 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

